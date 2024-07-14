Leading USA Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Shot

…assasin killed…

Assassination attempt

Donald Trump says he has been shot in the ear at a political rally, describing a “whizzing sound” and feeling a “bullet ripping through skin”

A male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service after the apparent assassination attempt on Trump at the event in Butler, Pennsylvania

The attacker killed one spectator at the rally, and two others are critically injured, according to the Secret Service

A witness at the rally told BBC they saw a man with a rifle crawling on a nearby roof before the shots rang out

Video shows Trump, the leading Republican presidential contender, drop to the ground and then stand up with blood on the side of his face