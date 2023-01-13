“LEAKAGES AT KARIBA DAM HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE” – Zambezi River Authority

“LEAKAGES AT KARIBA DAM HAVE ALWAYS BEEN THERE” – ZRA





Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) Chief executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa confirmed that the leakages at Kariba Dam have always been there but were not visible because the pool was filled with water.



Addressing journalists during a ministerial visit to Kariba Dam, Mr Munyaradzi said the leakages can now be seen because water has been drained to allow the reshaping of the plunge pool.



However, Mr Munyaradzi said the leakage is not coming from the structure but from the source and it flows through the designed drainage system as shown on most photos trending on social media.



He also said that the leakage carries 20 litres of water per second and it has no effect on the

Kariba Dam wall.