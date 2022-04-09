This has become the culture of most African universities. Sexual harassment in African universities has been going on for decades. University policy usually prohibits faculty from having sex with students if doing so could affect their education or career. Also, flirting is considered illegal behavior.

Heartbroken student Serva (not her real name) calls a teacher who, despite sleeping with her, continues to follow, blackmail and stalk her contrary to what they both agree on. The student then circulated his private chat to embarrass the aroused lecturer, identified only as Abdul, who wanted another assault on sexual contact with the poor student.

Not only that, Serva cursed him in the leaked chat. Serva promised never to forgive him and prayed that his daughters would go through the same ordeal.

“I really don’t think you deserve all this. Stop being like that. Seeing you is just asking for forgiveness. It’s not good to sound like that,” said the statement from Pak Abdul which was pleaded by the lecturer in the chat because the angry woman was offended by her pain.

This comes at a time when West Africa is being hotly debated in Ghana and Nigeria, a documentary that focuses on the two leading public universities in both countries, the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos, on sex for assessment.

Intimacy for academic favours and student blackmail is one of the prevailing crimes against student mostly rampant in Africa’s educational institution. Students are advised to exposes teachers or blavkmailers to higher authorities, parents or even the police if need arises in order to avoid falling victim of these predators.