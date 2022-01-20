LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION IS FAKE – GOVT

Government says a leaked audio that has allegedly exposed Joseph Akafumba and Levy Ngoma plotting the downfall of the Democratic Party is fake and will be investigated in order to bring the people involved to book.

Director and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Information and Media Thabo Kawana says the audio is of people mimicking the voices of Political Advisor to the President and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

Speaking on the Breakfast show on Hot FM today, Mr. Kawana said an official report will be made to the relevant authorities and the correct action will be taken to bring to book the people involved in the production of the fake audio.

And Mr. Kawana said Democratic Party Leader Harry Kalaba is at liberty to report President Hakainde Hichilema to the International Community although there is no one in government meddling in the affairs of his party.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Kalaba said with the new evidence, his party will write to the International Community to alert them of President Hichilema’s intolerance and his attempts to stifle democracy in Zambia.