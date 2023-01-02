LEARN FROM KATELE’S CONVICTION, TIZ URGES LEADERS

Transparency international Zambia (TIZ) has welcomed the upholding of the five year prison sentence slapped on former Finance minister Dr Katele Kalumba and former permanent secretary Stella Chibanda by the Supreme Court, warning especially those in government against committing crime.

In a telephone interview with Daily Revelation, TlZ president Sampa Kalunga said the enduring nature of justice still holds firm, saying it can be delayed but it can never be denied, saying no matter how long it takes justice will always prevail.

“When you commit a crime it doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you have committed a crime you will come and pay for it,” he said.

Kalunga further warned people in government to learn a lesson from the upholding of the conviction..