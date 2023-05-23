LEARNING INSTITUTIONS TO RECEIVE OVER 5,000 TICKETS FOR BARCA, CHIPOLOPOLO LEGENDS GAME

By Cosmas Chongo Mulenga

King of Africa Sports Director of Projects Tichaona Mawoni has revealed that the Ministry of Sport will give away over 5,000 tickets to various learning institutions for the exhibition game between Barcelona Legends and 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning Chipolopolo to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2023.

Speaking in an interview with Diamond Sports, Mawoni says the benefits of this project will go towards the implementation of policies by the Ministry of Sport for Youth Development and Empowerment.

He adds that this is the first of many projects ahead, with a possibility of inviting a renowned tennis player next year.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo Legends Coach Kalusha Bwalya, who was speaking after Tuesday’s training session, is impressed with the standard of players, saying they have been keeping themselves in good shape.

The Match which is expected to draw over 40 million viewers from around the world on various platforms will be held at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia.[Diamond TV]