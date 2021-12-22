LEAVE ECL’S BENEFITS-JONAS ZIMBA
FORMER President Edgar
Lungu is entitled to benefitsby virtue of having held
the office of Head of State hence with-holding his benefits is illegal, a Lusaka lawyer, Mr Jonas Zimba has said.
Mr. Zimba said in an interview that it was unrealistic to claim
that President Lungu had been active in politics considering the manner he had been conducting
himself.
He said withholding President Lungu’s entitlement on the pretext that he was active in politics was a wild decision for anyone to make.
“What I know is that those benefits are an entitlement by virtue of being a former President, not whether you are active in politics or not. So to begin to extend that to the fact you are active in politics not-withstanding that you are former, you can’t get the benefits, is a wild thing,” Mr Zimba said.
He said this in response to Vice President, Mutale Nalumango’s statement in Parliament that the
former President wouldn’t be given his benefits until he retires from active politics.
Mr. Zimba said the provisions of the “Benefits of former PresidentsAct” Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia provides for the pension and other retirement benefits of former Presidents
needed to be challenged.
“The provisions of the Act may need to be tested but from what
I know and what I have seen and what I have read, the former
President is not active in politics.
But the truth of the matter is what does law says? He must drop his presidency and enjoy his parkage. Actually let they delay his pension so that he feels it like those many pensioneers who are crying for their dues have lamented during his tenure of office. Delay it four the next five years.