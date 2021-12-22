LEAVE ECL’S BENEFITS-JONAS ZIMBA

FORMER President Edgar

Lungu is entitled to benefitsby virtue of having held

the office of Head of State hence with-holding his benefits is illegal, a Lusaka lawyer, Mr Jonas Zimba has said.

Mr. Zimba said in an interview that it was unrealistic to claim

that President Lungu had been active in politics considering the manner he had been conducting

himself.

He said withholding President Lungu’s entitlement on the pretext that he was active in politics was a wild decision for anyone to make.

“What I know is that those benefits are an entitlement by virtue of being a former President, not whether you are active in politics or not. So to begin to extend that to the fact you are active in politics not-withstanding that you are former, you can’t get the benefits, is a wild thing,” Mr Zimba said.

He said this in response to Vice President, Mutale Nalumango’s statement in Parliament that the

former President wouldn’t be given his benefits until he retires from active politics.

Mr. Zimba said the provisions of the “Benefits of former PresidentsAct” Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia provides for the pension and other retirement benefits of former Presidents

needed to be challenged.

“The provisions of the Act may need to be tested but from what

I know and what I have seen and what I have read, the former

President is not active in politics.