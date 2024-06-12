“LEAVE ESTHER LUNGU ALONE, ” NAKACINDA

Wed . June 12, 2024

It’s not a crime to be married to a politician

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon . Raphael Nakacinda has described as preposterous the continous harrasment of the former first family .

He said going for the former first lady and the children of Zambia’s 6th President is ridiculous because it is not a crime to be married to a politician.

Nakacinda said to persecute the former Head of State for having a lodge and a block of flats was really regrettable because there is no way a person who has practiced law for years and then been privileged to hold high profile positions such as Minister and President for 7 years would fail to own some property .

He bemoaned the trend of glorifying poverty that had creeped in in the nation where by anyone seen to own some property was being criminalised .

“President lungu was a lawyer, then held down several ministerial positions before becoming president for 7 years . How can he fail to have a lodge or a block of flats, “He wondered

” Look at current speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Muti. She started practicing law at the same time as ECL. She declared that she is worth millions of dollars . ECL who has been President owns way less than she does . She owns a hotel and so forth yet ECL can’t own a lodge ? Stop it. Stop victimising the former first family

President Lungu has come back into active politics . Just battle it out with him man to man and leave his family out of it,” he added.

Nakacinda was speaking at a press briefing held at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka this morning

Smarteagles2024