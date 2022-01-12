LEAVE HH AND IMF OUT OF YOUR CROOKEDNESS BOWMAN. EXPLAIN WHERE THE 49 HOUSES CAME FROM .

Former Bowman Lusambo in one interview openly stated that one steals for the future, he should not be surprised why the law has visited him.

When he was being ushered into a vehicle by ACC and the police he brought out the President’s name and IMF, one wonders whether Lusambo is thinking straight or does he think that the public would digest his half baked story .

What has the President and IMF got to do with his arrest !

Law enforcement agencies have followed him up on matter where he is being investigated for possessing 49 houses suspected to have come from proceed of crime.

Bowman Lusambo must leave the President, IMF and the Zambian people out of his misdeeds. One was not thinking about the Zambian people when he was busy lining up his pockets illegally.

Let the law take its course, we are tired of seeing people brag about how rich they are, now it is time to show us how they acquired such wealth in such a short space of time as a former civil servant.

Let us not feel pity for certain individuals that have taken our citizens and laws for granted simply because they thought they would be in power indefinitely.

YOU reap what you sow ,if you have nothing to say shut it.

Aka Sumbwa

UPND media nationwide network.