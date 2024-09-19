LEAVE UKA OR CONTINUE BEING EMBARRASSED AND RIDICULED BY POLITICAL TODDLERS, PF CADRE URGES LUNGU

OPEN LETTER TO 6TH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT DR EDGAR C. LUNGU.



LEAVE UKA OR CONTINUE BEING EMBARRASSED AND RIDICULED BY POLITICAL TODDLERS



Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu



As the 6th Republican President and a distinguished member of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), it is with a heavy heart that I bring to your attention the malevolent actions of certain members within the Council of Presidents. The flagrant disrespect and betrayal displayed by these individuals towards you and your party are not only disheartening but also deeply concerning.



It is evident that these members have shown a complete lack of regard for your authority within the alliance, as well as a blatant disregard for the fellow members and leaders of the Patriotic Front (PF) to which you belong. Their actions in sponsoring media outlets to spread disparaging remarks and lure your party members away are reprehensible and utterly disrespectful.



If these individuals truly held you in the esteem you deserve, they would not be engaging in such underhanded tactics to undermine your influence and tarnish the reputation of the PF. It is clear that their intentions are far from noble, and their behavior only serves to create division and discord within the alliance.



I implore you, Dr. Lungu, to take a stand against this egregious behavior. It is imperative that you demand the respect and dignity that is rightfully yours. Should these actions persist, I urge you to consider whether your continued association with the United Kwacha Alliance is tenable, lest you risk further embarrassment and degradation in the eyes of the public.



Stand strong, President Lungu, and do not allow these acts of malice to go unchallenged. The future of the alliance and its integrity rest in your hands, and your response to this betrayal will shape the course of events to come. If anything, just leave this Alliance and focus on rebuilding the PF while focusing on looking at alternative partners with honest and truth in their dealings for the sake of the Zambian people.



Sincerely Yours, in Solidarity



Chanoda Frackson Ngwira

Concerned Member of PF