LEAVE US A LONE WITH OUR “CHIDYELANO.”

“IT IS A CULTURE JUST LIKE THE WAY TONGAS, TUMBUKAS AND NAMWANGAS ENJOY POLYGAMY” – MRS BANDA.

It will be unfair and unwise for the government to ban our Chidyelano because this is the culture which us Chewe and Ngoni People of Eastern Province have been practising and cherishing for decades even before independence, Iris Tembo Banda a member of the Chewa Royal Establishment has said.

Speaking in Chipata yesterday ahead of the Nchwala Ceremony, Mrs Banda said it is surprising how some people are opposed to the chidyelano when they are not even Chewas or Ngonis by tribe. She wondered why the same people don’t blame the Tongas, Namwangas and Tumbukas for allowing their old culture of marrying more than one wife to continue being practised to date. She has since called on the Kalonga Gawa Undi and Paramount Chief Mphezeni not to be intimidated by people she called ‘intruders’.



“If you go to South Africa or Swaziland, you will find Zulu virgin girls walking with bear breasts and no Zambian or anyone from any part of Africa has condemned them because that is their culture and is respected even by Youtube and face book. Now, why should we Chewas and Ngonis be dehumanised over what we believe and cherish?”, wondered Iris who has since vowed to continue with the practice.



“What the government needs to do is to sensitise people on the importance of using protection as they enjoy their Chidyelano during NCHWALA and not banning it. I have nothing to hide, me and my husband will continue doing it. I did it last year this month and this year this month, I am doing it with another man and my hubby with that man’s wife provided we use protection”, she vowed.

Chidyelano is a culture where married people exchange their partners for sexuall pleasures.