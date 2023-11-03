“LEAVE US OUT OF YOUR WRANGLES” VEEP TELLS PF

Vice President MUTALE NALUMANGO has advised the opposition Patriotic Front-PF- not to drag the ruling party in their intra party wrangles.

Mrs. NNALUMANGO says the PF must take care of their problems and not accuse the UPND for their disorganization.

She has told parliament that allegations suggesting that the UPND are sponsoring the wrangles are not true.

The Vice President said the ruling party is focused to foster development and not engage in such activities.

Mrs. NALUMANGO was responding to Mafinga Constituency member of parliament ROBERT CHABINGA during the Vice President question time today.

Mr. CHABINGA wanted to know whether allegations that suggesting that Government is sponsoring the PF intra party wrangles.