Lebanese accused of sexually abusing maid

A Domestic worker of John Laing Township in Lusaka is being treated at Kanyama Level One Hospital following alleged sexual abuse by her Lebanese employer, who has since left Zambia for a holiday in his home country.

On Friday, the victim led a team of officers from John Howard Police Post and Kanyama Level One Hospital police post to the suspect’s house in Makeni.

The victim, aged 29, was allegedly held hostage by her employer, identified as Athan Dhabu.

Mr Dhabu allegedly used to force the victim to perform oral sexual acts on him, including an act known as fisting that has left her with serious injuries on her anus.

The victim also alleged that Mr Dhabu also forced her to swallow his semen