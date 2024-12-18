Lebanese/Zambian Businessman arrested for USD799,950 Mukula Timber Scam. Details





PRESS STATEMENT: REPORT OF OBTAINING MONEY BY FALSE PRETENSES



December 18, 2024-The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that a report of obtaining money by false pretenses was received on May 10, 2024 at 18:00 hours.





The report was made by Mr. Simusokwe Kaziya, aged 36, a businessman, on behalf of Mr. Jim Zhao, a Chinese national.



The report indicated that known persons obtained money amounting to USD 799,950 under the pretext of facilitating the purchase of containers of Mukula Timber from ZAFFICO, when in fact no such arrangement existed.





This fraudulent activity is alleged to have occurred between June 2021 and August 3, 2021, at an unknown time, in Lusaka.



Following this report, investigations were immediately instituted.





On December 16, 2024, at approximately 10:00 hours, police apprehended Mr. Ali Hussein Yehia, aged 40, a Lebanese/Zambian national residing at Plot Number 6864, Makeni Bonaventure.



Mr. Yehia, a businessman, was detained in police custody, formally arrested and charged for the Offence of obtaining money by false pretenses and released on December 17, 2024 on police bond. He is scheduled to appear in court soon.





The Zambia Police Service continues to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of cases involving financial crimes to ensure that justice is served and perpetrators are held accountable.





We urge members of the public to exercise due diligence when engaging in financial transactions and to promptly report any suspected fraudulent activities to the police.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.