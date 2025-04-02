Lebo M accuses ex-wife Pretty Samuels of stealing million-rand piano in bitter feud.



The ongoing feud between Grammy-winning composer Lebo M and his ex-wife, Pretty Samuels, has escalated dramatically with the disappearance of a multi-million-rand Blüthner grand piano.



The famed Lion King composer, whose real name is Lebohang Morake, is accusing Samuels of stealing and selling the valuable instrument on the black market, reigniting tensions from their bitter divorce in 2024.





The controversy began on March 31, when Lebo M’s associate producer, Khanyi Serakoeng, noticed the piano was missing while preparing for an upcoming concert with composer Hans Zimmer, scheduled for April 18 at Cape Town’s Grand West Arena.





According to Sunday World sources, Samuels allegedly orchestrated the piano’s removal, using Lebo M’s electronic signature to authorize its transport to an address in Fairmont, Johannesburg, before it was sold for an undisclosed sum.





Lebo M’s camp has been tight-lipped, with publicist Simphiwe Majola stating the composer is focused on his upcoming show. However, his lawyer, Brian Maluleke, confirmed to Sunday World that the matter has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS), and vowed that “justice will be served” with evidence in hand.





Samuels has yet to comment, with attempts to reach her going unanswered. This latest drama adds to the already tumultuous aftermath of their 18-month marriage, which ended in May 2024 amid accusations and a prenup dispute.