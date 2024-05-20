LeBron has reportedly unfollowed Diddy on IG after 2016 surveillance leaked online

LeBron James has unfollowed Diddy on Instagram. As a result, sparking widespread speculation and conversation on social media. This move comes after a controversial 2016 surveillance video involving Diddy surfaced online. Thus, causing significant backlash and discussions about the mogul’s past actions.



In the leaked footage, Diddy is allegedly seen being physically abusive towards Cassie. Not only has the video hurt Diddy’s public image, but also his relationships with high-profile friends. Among the relationships impacted is Diddy’s relationship with LeBron James. Since 2003, LeBron has been the face of the NBA. As a result, it’s expected that he’d distance himself from this situation.

LeBron has been known for his careful and calculated social media presence. So, he unfollowed Diddy shortly after the video began circulating online. This action has been highly discussed by the fans. Obviously, it’s a move designed for LeBron to get himself away from the controversy. The past few months have seen Diddy lose a lot of support.

The news of LeBron’s unfollow has quickly gone viral, with fans and followers weighing in on the implications of this digital snub. Many are speculating about the reasons behind LeBron’s decision and what it could mean for his relationship with Diddy moving forward.

This development is just the latest in a series of events following the leak of the 2016 video, which has seen a significant number of Diddy’s associates and fans reevaluate their support for the music and business mogul.