Lebron James Sets Rules For His Son Bronny: He Can’t Call Me Dad On The Pitch

LeBron James has spoken about how he intends to relate with his son, Bronny, on the basketball pitch, ruling that the youngster could only call him “dad” after a game was over.

LeBron’s comment was for observers who wonder how the father-son relationship would be as the basketball season approaches.

“[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace…Once we leave the private facility and the gates close, I could be a dad again [and] in the car if we ride together, at home I could be a dad.

“He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him,” LeBron was quoted in excerpts of an upcoming interaction with sports outlet, ESPN.

The NBA superstar insists he will keep things professional on the pitch between him and Bronny, who decided to follow in his footsteps in the sports.

“We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!’” LeBron said.

Bronny, who is 6-foot-4-inch, is the Lebron James oldest son. He developed his basketball skills over the years and is considered one of the “highly sought-after” players in the game.

According to sources, LeBron James will embark on his 21st NBA season after signing a luxurious $104 million two-year extension with the Lakers. The extension came after Bronny signed “a fully guaranteed” $7.9 million four-year contract.

The Los Angeles icon won the third gold medal of his career at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris but had to endure some backlash, following what some fans described as an awkward interaction between him and a young fan in France.

The footage that appeared on social media, after the event, showed the four-time NBA champion getting out of a sprinter van with his gold medal around his neck.

Reports indicated he avoided a young boy who was believed to be requesting an autograph. Some observers criticized the development, but others quickly jumped to LeBron’s defense.