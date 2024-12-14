LeBron James steps away from LA Lakers due to ‘personal reasons’ amid shooting slump

Los Angeles Lakers head coach J.J. Redick has revealed that LeBron James is away from the team due to “personal reasons.”

Redick called it an “excused absence,” as James’ was already dealing with a foot injury and missed Wednesday’s game, his first of the year.

The coach admitted that James has felt “gassed” and the team feels they are mismanaging his minutes in his 22nd season.

Redick also said James has asked to be taken out of a couple of games for some breaks.

“For us, we have to be cognizant as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, being banged up with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest,” Redick said.

James had expressed a desire earlier this season to play in all 82 games, but that has now changed.

While he already has six triple-doubles this season including four-straight at one point – his 23.0 points per game are the lowest he’s posted since his rookie season, over 20 years ago with the Cleveland Cavaliers.