LECTURER NABBED FOR THEFT OF K20,000 CENSUS MONEY

LECTURER NABBED FIR THEFT OF K20,000 CENSUS MONEY

A LECTURER who was engaged as a data entry officer during the recent national census of population and housing has been arrested and taken to court for allegedly stealing almost K20,000 meant to pay enumerators.

The accused, Ackim Banda, 39, of Lusaka, has been charged with theft by public servant.

It is alleged that on unknown dates, but between July 1 and November 30, 2022, Banda, while employed under Zambia Statistics Agency (ZamStats) as data entry officer, stole K16,860.

The money came into his possession by virtue of his employment.

On Friday last week, the matter came up for allocation before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court and the accused is scheduled to take plea.

Allegations are that during the material times, Banda stole money belonging to Government.

A statistician from ZamStats reported to police on behalf of the institution that one of its workers had allegedly stolen money when he was engaged by the agency.

The informer told the police that Banda was engaged as data manager during the national census of population and housing, which ended in September this year.

Allegations are that with intent to deprive, Banda stole K7,000 between July and November this year, among other amounts.