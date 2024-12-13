LEGAL AID CLINIC TAKES ON BABY AMPUTATION CASE



The National Legal Aid Clinic for Women has intervened in a heartbreaking case involving a 5-month-old baby who underwent an amputation, allegedly due to medical negligence.





Lawyers representing the clinic have filed the case in court and are awaiting a hearing date.





The clinic, renowned for its dedication to protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, particularly women and children, has pledged to pursue justice for the affected family.





Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission (HRC) has also weighed in on the matter.





However, the Commission’s spokesperson, Mweelwa Muleya, says the commission would reserve its position until investigations are concluded.





Mr. Muleya emphasized the need for expert analysis to ascertain whether the baby’s condition was caused by the administration of incorrect medication.



