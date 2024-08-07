Legal battle over use of term “Government of National Unity” between MK Party and SABC heads to Gauteng High Court



The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) political party and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) are expected to have a legal battle in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg next week over the use of the term Government of National Unity (GNU).



The MK Party filed urgent papers in July in the High Court challenging the public broadcaster’s use of the term.



The MK Party is seeking a declaration from the High Court to deem the SABC’s conduct unconstitutional and invalid, alleging that it violates the public broadcaster’s independence and public mandate.



An affidavit submitted by MK Party leader and former President Jacob Zuma claims that the current situation in South Africa, resulting from normal democratic outcomes, does not meet the criteria of a GNU. Zuma alleges that the use of the term is intentionally misleading the public.