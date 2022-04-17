Legalise Kachasu- BUYZED ASKS GOVERNMENT

… but BuyZed says it will need lots of work to accomplish

By DOROTHY CHISI

Becoming increasingly popular over the last decade and outliving its reputation as a potent liquor that could leave you dead – Kachasu has become a huge income earner in many of Zambia’s sprawling high density townships.

Kachasu brewing is prohibited and despite the unlikelihood of it being legalized, some brewers have taken the bold step of advocating for the legalisation of the brew which purists define as a homemade, unaged liquor in the whiskey family, marked by its clear color, base and high alcohol content.

Despite being viewed as one of the most toxic locally brewed beverages, a Sunday Times investigation revealed that most Lusaka townships have more than a dozen brewers involved in this booming business that attracts a fine from local authorities and seizure of mostly rudimentary brewing apparatus.