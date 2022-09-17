LEGEND PETER KAUMBA

The current generation of football fans might remember Peter Kaumba for his time as the Head Coach of Power Dynamos, Green Buffaloes, Kitwe United, Konkola Blades and Napsa Stars.

But during his playing days, he was considered to be one of the greatest players of his generation.

In 1971, Kaumba joined an amateur Team called UBZ which was sponsored by the United Bus Company of Zambia.

In 1975, he joined Mindola United and helped them win promotion to Division I the following season when they won the Division II championship and Kaumba was their top scorer with 39 goals.

1977 Peter Kaumba moved to Power Dynamos.

In his time with Dynamos, Kaumba won the league, the Independence Cup and the Champion of Champions Cup. He was also part of the Dynamos team that won the Rothman’s Cup in 1983 in Ivory Coast.

He was voted the best winger at CAN 1982 where Zambia came out third and was Zambian top player, top scorer and Sportsman of the Year in the same year. Kaumba’s career was cut short by injury in 1984 and he became a coach, taking charge of several Zambian clubs.

Nicknamed ‘’Abaleya’’ – a popular call by Copperbelt mini-bus conductors to lure customers which means ‘those who are going,’ Kaumba made the Number 11 shirt famous.

– Able Chewe