IN ANOTHER SAD DEVELOPMENT FROM MALAWI

Legendary musician Lucius Banda has died.

Zembani Band member Sam Simakweli has confirmed to Zodiak online.

Lucius Banda who until today he was UTM executive member and Presidential youths advisor to the president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has breathed his last breath this evening in South Africa where he was receiving medical attention.

He was a founder and Chairperson of Zembani Band

(C) Times Exclusive/ Zodiak Media