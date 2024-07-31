Legendary Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu slumps and dies after performing at a party in Lagos

Legendary Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu is dead.

The music icon reportedly died on Tuesday night, July 30, at the Reddington Hospital, Lagos. She was 72.

According to a source close to the family, Onwenu was attending a birthday party when she took to the stage to perform. After her performance, she returned to her seat and suddenly slumped. She was rushed to Reddington Hospital in Lagos, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Onyeka Onwenu, born on May 31, 1952, had a career that spanned over four decades. She was not only a renowned singer and songwriter but also an actress, journalist, and politician. Her first album with Polygram, In The Morning Light, was released in 1984.

Some of her most popular songs include “One Love,” “Iyogogo,” and “Ekwe.”

May her soul Rest In Peace, Amen.