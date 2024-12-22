LEGENDARY SOUTH AFRICAN ACTRESS DIES



Legendary South African actress Michelle Botes has died. The veteran actress died, Saturday morning, in Cape Town at the age of 63.





Botes disclosed recently in an interview that she had been diagnosed back in July 2022 with advanced multiple myeloma – a rare and incurable form of blood cancer that impacts the bone marrow.





She is best known for her iconic portrayal of the villainous Cherel de Villiers-Haines in Isidingo, which earned her Safta nominations for Best Actress in a TV soap in 2006, 2007, and 2012.