LEICESTER CITY CONTINUES STRUGGLES WITH FIFTH CONSECUTIVE LOSS





LEICESTER City’s difficult run persists as they suffer their fifth straight defeat, placing them firmly in the relegation zone. The most recent setback was a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, with Leon Bailey netting the decisive goal in the 76th minute.





Although the Foxes showed determination, they were unable to capitalize on their opportunities, with Jamie Vardy narrowly missing the target. Defensive weaknesses were again evident, as Leicester has now conceded 42 goals in their first 19 Premier League matches.





Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy faces mounting pressure to reverse the team’s fortunes, with fans calling for reinforcements during the January transfer window. The club remains hopeful that new acquisitions and a change in luck can help them climb out of the relegation zone.



Image credit: Patson Daka



Zed Sport