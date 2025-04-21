LEICESTER RELEGATED,SHOULD DAKA LEAVE

: Emmanuel The Soccer Brain



Leicester City were officially relegated from the English Premier League to the Championship following their 0-1 defeat to the incoming Champions Liverpool.



Daka has from back to back been a wanted man whenever the transfer window opens but always no deal materialises.



Majority of Zambian fans have always demanded for him to leave the club due to the fact that European fans tend to put the blame on him whenever the team is underperforming.





But the fact is that with or without Daka Leicester City have still failed to produce positive results which seems to be unfair to put the blame on the Zambian international.



Daka’s contract with Leicester is valid till June,2026 which can see him finish the 2025/26 Championship season before it runs out.



DO YOU THINK DAKA SHOULD STAY OR LEAVE LEICESTER?