LENGWE DIFFERS WITH AGRIC MINISTER OVER MEALIE MEAL

COPPERBELT Trade and Development Forum – CTDF Executive Director Vincent Lengwe is doubtful that up scaling up of national maize production is the solution to mealie meal shortages being experienced in the country.

The Daily Nation Newspaper has quoted Minister of Agriculture, Mtolo Phiri as advising Zambians to take advantage of the shortage of mealie meal to grow more maize, instead of complaining and blaming government.

Phiri says God no longer sends Angels to reveal opportunities but shows signs of opportunities.

Lengwe questions the practicality of the Minister’s solution, saying Zambia already has maize farmers who grow huge quantities of the commodity.

He however highlights that these farmers do not supply their produce domestic market but prioritize exporting the crop to earn more profits.

Lengwe tells Byta FM Zambia that the above scenario clearly points to the fact that profits will still be prioritized before people, even if national maize production is scaled up.

He further cautions stakeholders not to mislead themselves into thinking the mealie meal shortage is an opportunity to grow more for exports.

Lengwe believes this will still not add any value to the depreciating Kwacha, saying much of the revenue from exports is externalized by foreign investors who own commercial farms and milling companies.

