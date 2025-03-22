Lesedi Molapisi not executed, appeals process continues amid misinformation



Lesedi Molapisi has not been executed, despite reports suggesting she had either been executed or was on the verge of it. Official statements from Botswana authorities, including Gilbert Shimane Mangole, the country’s High Commissioner to India and Bangladesh, confirm that Molapisi is still alive.





Her case remains under appeal in a Bangladeshi court, although a date for the hearing has yet to be scheduled.





Molapisi, sentenced to death in May 2024 for drug trafficking, was arrested in January 2022 at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh with over 3 kilograms of heroin in her possession.





Efforts by the Botswana government, alongside diplomatic interventions and support from human rights organizations like Amnesty International, are focused on securing clemency or an alternative sentence.