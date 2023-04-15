Leslie Mbula Sues Sean Tembo For Issuing Derogatory Remarks Against President HH

LESLIE MBULA SUES SEAN TEMBO

Patriots for Economic Progress PEP President SEAN TEMBO has been sued by former Secretary to the Cabinet LESLIE MBULA for allegedly issuing derogatory remarks against President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Mr. MBULA has also sued Attorney General MULILO KABESHA as the first respondent in the matter.

He has claimed that Mr. TEMBO has on his Facebook Page been persistently issuing derogatory language when criticising President HICHILEMA on various issues.

Mr. MBULA has asserted that the usage of derogatory remarks against elected leaders is against the laws of Zambia.

He further states that the practice is contrary to culture, national values and principles spelt out in articles eight and nine of Zambia’s Constitution.

Mr. MBULA wants the Constitutional Court to interpret whether or not freedom of expression has unfettered limit, owing to Mr. TEMBO’s usage of insulting language in his Public debates.

This is contained in an originating summon filed in the Constitutional Court.

CREDIT: ZNBC