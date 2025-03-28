Lesotho faces economic threat amid potential U.S. aid cuts, warns King Letsie III.



Lesotho is facing significant economic uncertainty following concerns over potential cuts to U.S. foreign aid under President Donald Trump.





In an interview with AFP on March 25, 2025, King Letsie III expressed grave concerns that if Trump follows through with his plans to reduce aid and terminate the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) a trade pact that has granted certain sub-Saharan African countries, including Lesotho, duty-free access to the U.S. market the small landlocked nation could lose up to 40,000 jobs.





Lesotho, with a GDP of approximately $2 billion, relies heavily on exports and foreign aid. The U.S. has been a key contributor, providing over $630 million since 2006, primarily for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment efforts in a country with one of the highest HIV prevalence rates globally. The loss of AGOA benefits would have a devastating impact on Lesotho’s economy, which is already fragile and highly dependent on external support.





The situation was further complicated by Trump’s comments earlier in March 2025, where he dismissed Lesotho as a “nation nobody has ever heard of,” triggering a diplomatic dispute. With AGOA set for renewal in September 2025, uncertainty looms over Lesotho’s economic future as it faces the threat of aid cuts amid Trump’s broader “America First” policy agenda.