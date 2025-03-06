Lesotho reacts with shock and disappointment to Trump’s ‘nobody has ever heard of it’ remark



Lesotho’s government has expressed shock and disappointment following U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on March 4, 2025, during his address to Congress, where he referred to the nation as a country “nobody has ever heard of.”



The remark came as Trump criticized past U.S. foreign aid spending, specifically citing the $8 million allocated to promoting LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho, a comment that drew laughter from some lawmakers.





Lejone Mpotjoane, Lesotho’s Foreign Affairs Minister, described the statement as “shocking” and “quite insulting,” emphasizing that such remarks were unexpected from a head of state.



Mpotjoane underscored the “warm and cordial” relationship between Lesotho and the U.S., pointing to the presence of a U.S. embassy in Maseru and Lesotho’s mission in Washington as evidence of strong bilateral ties.





He also highlighted the country’s international standing, including its membership in the United Nations, and its participation in U.S. programs like the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and PEPFAR, which has supported HIV/AIDS efforts.





Kutloano Pheko, a foreign affairs spokesperson, echoed Mpotjoane’s sentiment, calling the remarks “uncalled-for” considering the robust diplomatic relationship between the nations.





While acknowledging the U.S.’s right to adjust its foreign aid policies, Mpotjoane found the dismissive tone towards Lesotho disrespectful to its sovereignty.





In response, he invited President Trump to visit Lesotho, a country known as the “Kingdom in the Sky” for its high altitude and unique geography, to gain a deeper understanding of the nation of roughly 2 million people, entirely surrounded by South Africa.





Despite the ongoing aid cuts, including substantial reductions to health and development programs, Lesotho’s leadership has refrained from directly criticizing the policy changes, focusing instead on defending the country’s dignity and emphasizing the importance of mutual respect in international relations.