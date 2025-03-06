Lesotho’s LGBTQ rights group denies receiving $8 million in US aid following Trump’s claims





Lesotho ‘s main LGBTQ rights group, the People’s Matrix, has denied receiving the eight million dollars in US funding mentioned by former President Donald Trump during his address to Congress.





Trump had mentioned the grant in reference to promoting LGBTQI+ rights in Lesotho, calling it a country “nobody has ever heard of.”



However, People’s Matrix spokesperson Tampose Mothopeng stated that the organization had not received such funds and was unaware of any allocation of the eight million dollars.





US foreign aid data did not list support for LGBTQ rights in Lesotho but showed funds directed towards health programs, particularly HIV/AIDS.





Lesotho, with one of the highest HIV infection rates globally, has received significant US assistance for these efforts.





The statement from Trump led to confusion and frustration among Lesotho’s residents, who took to social media to defend their country.