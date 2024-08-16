LESSONS FROM HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S HONORARY DOCTORATE: OVERCOMING STRUGGLES TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS



President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent return to the University of Zambia, where he received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration, offers valuable lessons for Zambians facing difficult times.



Born into humble beginnings, Hichilema attended school for five years without shoes and walked 5 kilometers each day to pursue his education. Despite these challenges, he never let his circumstances define his future.



Hichilema’s journey teaches us that our background does not determine our potential. As he remarked during the ceremony, “No one should feel inferior because of where they come from, reside, or were born.” His words are especially resonant today as Zambia faces economic hardships and a weakening currency.



The President’s story encourages us to see every problem as an opportunity for innovation and invention. Just as Hichilema used his struggles as motivation to succeed, Zambians can look to the challenges we face today as catalysts for growth and change.



By focusing on problem-solving and perseverance, we can overcome adversity and build a brighter future for our country.



