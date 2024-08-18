LET DCS BE REMOVED FROM GOV’T PAY ROLL – MSONI



DISTRICT Commissioners (DC) should be removed from the government payroll so that the UPND as a party can start paying them because President Hichilema has declared that they are not civil servants, Nason Msoni has said.



Mr. Nsoni, All People’s Congress (APC) president says President Hichilema was perpetuating lawless by claiming that DCs were servants of the party and not civil servants.



He said having party carders, who were drawing government salaries would compromise service delivery because the DCs had been declared as servants of a ruling party.



Mr Msoni said not that the DCs were known party functionaries, citizens in the districts who did support the party in power were likely to be disadvantaged as they would be discriminated on the basis of political affiliation.-Daily Revelation