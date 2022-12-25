Let Edgar Lungu move back into Nkwazi- Sishuwa Sishuwa

0
Dr SISHUWA Sishuwa

Let ECL move back into Nkwazi-Sishuwa Sishuwa
Since former president Edgar Lungu has no problem with the state of Nkwazi House, why can’t the Govt of #Zambia let him stay there, pending the completion of his retirement house, and save the millions being paid for his rent and security? 🤷‍♂️ Just a thought.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here