Let free be Free – Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti on Free Education.
He wrote;
So parents enrolling ba grade 1 muma Government schools are asked to pay K150 registration fees,forced to buy a school uniform at a difference of approx K120 from outside sources ,then they have to buy toiletries for the school of about K100,plus a rim of paper at about K80,
Total price spent approximately K460…
So how free is it free?
Let parents be buying uniforms olo kutungisa at a cheaper price from other sources as long as the material is the same unlike forcing them to buy from schools at exorbitant prices…
Let free be free!🚶♂️
Even under KK’s free education our parents used to buy us uniforms so what’s the fuss all about.
There is no free education even under the MMD government when they introduced free basic education only existed on paper and by pronouncement. School management usually connive with Parents Teachers’ Associations to come with fees as such stationary fees, project fees and sanitation fees. When you put these frees together they huge fees which makes education not to be free.
The notion of free education does not exist and will not be fully implemented. Schools have become enterprises for head teachers and PTA members even senior education officers at district level depend on schools as a source of cheap funding whose funds are not accountable to anyone but heavily abused by head teachers and school accountants.