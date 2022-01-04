Let free be Free – Thomas Sipalo aka Diffikoti on Free Education.

He wrote;

So parents enrolling ba grade 1 muma Government schools are asked to pay K150 registration fees,forced to buy a school uniform at a difference of approx K120 from outside sources ,then they have to buy toiletries for the school of about K100,plus a rim of paper at about K80,

Total price spent approximately K460…

So how free is it free?



Let parents be buying uniforms olo kutungisa at a cheaper price from other sources as long as the material is the same unlike forcing them to buy from schools at exorbitant prices…

Let free be free!🚶‍♂️