Let govt work, you didn’t perform when you had a chance, Shikapwasha tells PF

By Angela Muchinshi

FORMER home affairs minister Lt Ronnie Shikapwasha says the PF are practicing poor politics by continuing to critise the current government when they failed to perform.



In a recent interview, Shikapwasha said the opposition party members should focus on examining why they were thrown out of government.

Credit: News Diggers