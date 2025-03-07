LET MARK SIMUWE BE PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON -LAURA MITI



..he is smart, not a drunk, articulate and good…



An elaborate ruling party and ministerial media function was announced today.





My hope is that it will be structured so that it’s not a situation of many voices contradicting each other.





If UPND knows what’s good it, the most prominent voice will be Mark Simuuwe’s. Others should amplify what he says. Something like what Sunday Chanda and Antonio Mwanza were during PF. They were on message. Yes obnoxious and annoying message, but disciplined message all the same.





Mark is smart and articulate. The question is will he be given the space he needs to fill the huge void there has been in passing on needed information to the public and PR?





He probably should have been made Presidential spokesperson but, to quote the Kateks, someone is sitting there with both……. 🤭