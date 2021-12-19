Let me ask those that are complaining about the famous K4 a simple question…

By Twaambo Power

So when you sit down in your quiet space and think to yourself, you’re actually totally convinced that the President is very happy and rejoicing about this fuel increment…ayi?

When you look at how he has structured his budget, how it seriously addresses inequalities and how it has actualised decentralization, you still honestly think the President is happy to increase the pump price?

I can tell you for a fact that HH made that decision painfully because he totally understands that the cost of living will slightly increase…but it is a lesser evil than to allow the huge chunks of cash to go only to the privileged few at the expense of Zambia, your Country.

Instead, he has opted to make us pay for the correct pump price so that when he works on the exchange rate and the price reduces, it will be the true value of fuel, without government incurring any costs.

We are such an impatient population…this explains why most Presidents have opted to make populist decisions.

The President is at pains, but be rest assured that he is not sleeping about it. Problem is that you don’t know HH imwe…