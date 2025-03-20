LET PEACE, HARMONY, AND PROGRESS CONTINUE, SAYS CHOMBA, THE GUNSHOT SURVIVOR.



Following the birth of the New Dawn Government, Zambians continue to celebrate enduring peace and free education under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership.



Joseph Chomba Lwimba, a gunshot survivor from the 2021 elections under the PF thuggery regime, has expressed gratitude for the nation’s stability, peace, and development.





Emphasizing peace and harmony, Mr. Chomba has urged citizens never to look back but to support Mr. Hichilema’s agenda of unity, peace, love, and security for national development.



Mr. Lwimba, who has been nicknamed “Two Bullets” in political circles, has also thanked the Head of State for the free education that has been actualized, stating that children are learning in a peaceful environment and will surely build on the laid foundation of peace for their future well-being and progress.





While Mr. Lwimba has been scarred for life, his greatest desire is to see the continuity of Mr. Hichilema so that Zambia continues to grow as a beacon of peace in Africa and the entire world.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM