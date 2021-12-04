LET PRIVATE PARTS REST

The Candidate’s Comment

HH has liberated ladies at Zesco and ZRA and consequently saved marriages

Zesco and ZRA were in the last 7 years environments were sexual harassment and favors were a yardstick for employment for women folk.

Sadly, perpetuators were the very senior officers. Those on top have been accused of these things. It’s not a secret. But when employees complain, the very people responsible for the affairs of workers did nothing. It is difficult to think such characters were not part of the sexual predators.

For now, let the private parts of these women rest. Let their dignity be restored by those who have been given responsibility over these important institutions. Employees must be protected.

We all know that many women are victims of sexual harrasment by their superiors in these government institutions. They’re employed and promoted if they can give their bodies to sex pets in these public institutions.

These changes in these parastatals were very necessary because those who were heading them did nothing worth talking about to protect women. If a sin exist and you become silent or unable to eliminate it yet with capacity, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume or suspect you’re a beneficiary of that sin. The truth can’t be far from that. Well done President Hakainde Hichilema for liberating private parts.