LET THEM GO BUT SOCIALIST WILL REMAIN AND EVEN WIN ELECTIONS AFTER EVEN 20 YEARS FROM NOW, M’MEMBE TELLS OFF GROUP MEMBERS

Sixty five (65) years old SOCIALIST Group leader has told his group members wishing to leave him to do so.

And M’membe in reference to Antonio Mwanza, Frank Bwalya, Chris Chiinda and others has said that the Socialist Group made a mistake by poaching and giving positions to these people.

M’membe however says that even if they have left him, the Socialist group will continue to run adding that even UPND lost people in its many years of being in opposition and that while in opposition he too will lose people.

M’membe has been suffering from people leaving him citing various reasons but key being his stingy behaviour of eating money being collected from his fellow unnatural believers.

Others include dictatorial habits and ways of running the Group where he is the ALPHA and OMEGA.

And looking at this picture, we can even tell who and how many are leaving him just before 2026, off course his “wife” has been leaving and going back.- koswe