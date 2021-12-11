You can go to court, I stand by my decision – Speaker Mutti





SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she stands by her ruling in which she ordered that all members of parliament whose seats were nullified by the High Court should not take part in any Parliamentary business.

In an interview, Speaker Mutti said whoever was not happy with the ruling could go to court. “I have made my decision and I stand by it, that’s it. They can go to court if they want to. I have done my work in accordance with what I believe in and that’s…