You can go to court, I stand by my decision – Speaker Mutti
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti says she stands by her ruling in which she ordered that all members of parliament whose seats were nullified by the High Court should not take part in any Parliamentary business.
In an interview, Speaker Mutti said whoever was not happy with the ruling could go to court. “I have made my decision and I stand by it, that’s it. They can go to court if they want to. I have done my work in accordance with what I believe in and that’s…
This is fake. When, where and who was the interview conducted. This in not journalism. This is criminal hawking falsehoods. You are not helping Nelly Mutti you are destroying her reputation. She is there as Speaker to lead the legislature and not to make judicial rulings or to resolve political problems on behalf of politicians.
ON FIRM GROUND, Please Madam Speaker, teach these unruly illiterate cadres a lesson, they had become used to staying in offices illegally and drawing salaries and allowances, when their con-men ruled that they did so illegally, years had passed and they failed to pay the total amounts they owed, claiming that they were working. let the idiots come back only when their appeals succeeded, meantime keep them far away from the corridors of the parley.