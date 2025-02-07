LET US CONGRATULATE PF-TOONSE ALLIANCE FOR WINNING PETAUKE AND LET US GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD – Larry Mweetwa

By Larry Mweetwa

Let us extend our congratulations to the PF-TOONSE Alliance for their victory in Petauke, and let us take this opportunity to reflect and strategize for the future.





As a civil servant, my duty is to present facts objectively, without engaging in political discourse. The most significant achievement in this election is the absence of violence, a stark contrast to past elections under the PF. For me, peace is the biggest victory.





To both political parties, it is essential to return to the drawing board and analyze the factors that led to the election outcome. Consider the disagreements, the failure to accommodate diverse perspectives within the alliance, and the need for humility. Learning from these lessons will ensure better performance in future elections.





From my perspective, PF should celebrate their victory, while UPND should also find encouragement in making significant inroads into what was traditionally their opponent’s stronghold.



As civil servants, we commend the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for conducting a peaceful and transparent election.





2021 Petauke Central Constituency Election Results:

Emmanuel Jay Banda (PF): 15,870 votes

Zacheus Zulu (UPND): 12,583 votes



Petauke both at parliamentary and presidential has been alaways been closely contested.





Congratulations To PF-Toonse and Congratulations to UPND but more importantly to ECZ for the peaceful election, no violence no bloodshed like the way PF carders tormented citizens.