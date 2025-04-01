Let us fight attempts to manipulate the Constitution -Lawyer, Joseph Chirwa



Today, I have officially joined many noble Zambians in a battle to defend the Constitution of Zambia, from being tampered with and amended to suit political interests of a small clique.





I must hasten to state that I am against amending the Constitution of Zambia in such a manner that the people are totally left out of its process. Further, I disagree with the appetite to tamper with our Supreme law, merely to suit someone’s political interest.





Therefore, I join those who seek to defend the Constitution of Zambia, with a noble view that, the people of Zambia must have a say in how the Constitution must be formulated and what it’s contents must be.





What role do I play?



Having vast knowledge in constitutional law, I will offer legal services to like-minded people who have decided to put up a petition against this tampering of the Constitution in such an ill manner, with an ultimate goal to stop political characters from making laws to their liking.





I have seen the contents of the proposed amendments, and I am convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that a few people who secretly sat to develop these proposed changes were merely looking out for their own good, to please themselves.On the contrary, a Constitution cannot be turned into a personal document of those who hold power, to an extent that its development excludes the input of the people.





On this account, we will explore all legal avenues to stop these characters from undertaking this dangerous route. I will keep my people in Kasenengwa and all Zambians updated here on my page, on whatever steps and stage we reach as we fight back.



Regards

JC