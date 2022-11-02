Let us protect our female politicians- Bowman Lusambo

Hon. Bowman Lusambo
Let us protect our female politicians
It is acknowledged universally that women play a key role in national development. In Zambia, unfortunately, women have been relegated to the sidelines. In Zambian politics, the numbers of women actively participating in politics has dwindled over the years.
As political leaders, it remains our duty to help nurture female politicians and protect them from the rough edges of politics.
It is disheartening when the few female politicians around are targeted for intimidation and harassment using state institutions.
The continued detention of Madam Saboi Imboela on flimsy grounds should therefore be condemned in the strongest terms. We also call for the immediate release of Madam Imboela to allow her to be with her family and continue playing her noble role in our national democratic development.
Who are you inviting to help you in your stupid nonsense. Law knows no woman or man, all I know is that women politicians who are not law breakers are freely walking the streets. Unless you are an idiot from a non existent planet, you can see an innocent hijacker in Saboi. STU PID IDI OT.
Saboi is no politician. She is a very frustrated woman who takes out her anger on innocent men that do not give her a second glance. Being insulting and personal is not politics.
Surprising, he can talk about something else other than himself???????