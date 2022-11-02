Let us protect our female politicians- Bowman Lusambo

Hon. Bowman Lusambo



Let us protect our female politicians

It is acknowledged universally that women play a key role in national development. In Zambia, unfortunately, women have been relegated to the sidelines. In Zambian politics, the numbers of women actively participating in politics has dwindled over the years.

As political leaders, it remains our duty to help nurture female politicians and protect them from the rough edges of politics.

It is disheartening when the few female politicians around are targeted for intimidation and harassment using state institutions.

The continued detention of Madam Saboi Imboela on flimsy grounds should therefore be condemned in the strongest terms. We also call for the immediate release of Madam Imboela to allow her to be with her family and continue playing her noble role in our national democratic development.