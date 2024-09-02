LET’S ALL RISE IN DEFENCE OF PF LEADERS BEING ARRESTED – LUBINDA



By George Lemba



Edgar Lungu’s PF faction member Given Lubinda has called on all Zambians to rise up and defend the PF.



Lubinda says Zambians must rise against the UPND government following the lack of rains leading to mealie meal challenges and overstayed maize turned into mealie meal but got bad.



Lubinda was speaking live and right in front of Chilenje Police station today.



With the formation of UKWA, unless Lungu becomes a running mate to Kalaba or Kalaba as running mate to Edgar, Lubinda will likely be left out as that is the game of politics.