LET’S BE TICKING ABOUT HH7 THE JAIL BOY…HE IS SCORING…MAKING PROGRESS

BY Michael Mwanza.

The cow shepherd from Bwengwa and 15 times jail boy who was pending the 16th jail if ECL won in August, is making history on his promises as he score them steadily but sure while PF was spending $42million on fire wheelbarrows.

Truly as he said during his time in opposition *Zambia is not poor but lacks proper managers. We are rich as a nation but we have crooks and criminals in office to manage the national affairs* he said.

So just few months in office this man HH who the PF said is a Satanist, cruel, greedy, gay promoter etc has done it well:-

– Imwe banthu, munabaona ba disabled, Vulnerable etc getting their long awaited social Money which had become a while elephant.

– FRA Farmers sorted. Money released for their payment.

– Schools sorted. Money for first term has been released and will be paid direct into school accounts.

– Civil servants just waiting for salary with its 12% which will increase all allowances too.

– All formal workers tax threshold increased to 4,500 from 4,000.

– Council salary arrears sorts whole 2021 which thieves were pocketing.

– Practising licences fee for frontline health care workers slashed.

– Aona kuti nvula yavuta, boom HH says the export of maize and bran will be monitored.

– Big boys and girls who were whipped for asking ndalama za retire will not be whipped again. Money sorted

– Banzathu ba PF were busy cooking figures buying fire trucks, fake prices of Ambulances, fake prices on roads.

*- Presidential Empowerment fund by Clement Tembo was a scam* How I wish Clement can be audited.

Let’s keep ticking as HH7 and New Dawn score while the tuma opposition cry for fuel subsides.

Michael